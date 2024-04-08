JV video: Bolivia-focused New Pacific shifts to development gear

New Pacific Metals (TSX: NUAG; NYSE-AM: NEWP) aims to release studies for both of its projects in Bolivia by mid-year. The company is working on a preliminary feasibility study for the Silver Sand project and a preliminary economic assessment for the Carangas silver project, president and CEO Andrew Williams says.

The Bolivia-focused explorer-now-developer has reached “critical (resource) mass” in terms of exploration activities for the time being to focus on project development.

“As we transition from exploration to development, our focus on detailed studies and environmental stewardship marks a new chapter in our journey to unlock value and contribute responsibly to Bolivia's rich mining legacy,” Williams told The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby, this month during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s convention in Toronto.

Watch the full interview below.

JV video: Bolivia-focused New Pacific Metals shifts to development gear - The Northern Miner

