JV Video: How Dundee cuts cyanide from gold processing and locks up arsenic

Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) has invented two novel metallurgical processing techniques for mining that have big environmental advantages for mining.
By Alisha Hiyate of The Northern Miner August 13, 2024 At 5:59 pm
Jean-Philippe Mai, president and CEO of Dundee Sustainable Technologies.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) has invented two novel metallurgical processing techniques for mining that have big environmental advantages for mining.

Even so, it takes time and effort to convince an industry that's famously conservative to try something new, making education a big part of the job for Dundee and for president and CEO, Jean-Philippe Mai.

“Bringing new processing technologies to our industry is not an easy task,” Mai says. 

Dundee’s Clevr technology extracts gold from ore without using cyanide and boasts a quick recovery time to boot.

Its GlassLock process stabilizes arsenic — a growing problem in mining as companies tap more metallurgically complex deposits — so it’s not released into the environment during processing. 

