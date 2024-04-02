JV Video: Mandalay Resources aims for acquisitions

Mandalay Resources has a three-pronged strategy to expand into a mid-tier gold producer, president and CEO Frazer Bourchier says in a new video.

Toronto-based Mandalay is maintaining cash flow from its Bjorkdal mine in Sweden and Costerfield mine in Victoria, Australia, each producing about 50,000 oz. a year of gold. It’s also exploring on and near the sites to expand operations, Bourchier said.

“Our third strategy is really looking at strategic opportunities with other producers like ourselves,” he told The Northern Miner‘s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby. They “might be sitting there a little bit by themselves, maybe looking unloved, maybe not large in size and scale,” Bourchier said.

Watch the full conversation here:

JV Videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.