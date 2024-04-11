JV video: Minaurum CEO says permitting status adds value at Mexican silver project

By Northern Miner Staff April 11, 2024 At 10:01 am
Minaurum Gold president and CEO Darell Rader.

Minaurum Gold (TSXV: MGG; US-OTC: MMRGF) holds full mining permits for its pre-resource stage Alamos silver project in Sonora, Mexico — a significant advantage in the country’s current legislative environment, says president and CEO Darell Rader.

Minaurum has secured a production permit, which has been extended under the restrictive mining policies of Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. This means the company is less likely to be affected by changes in mining law.

“Amongst our entire peer group, we're the only new discovery in the last five years made in Mexico that's fully permitted through to production,” he told The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby, during last month’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto.

Given its historical mining activity and lack of modern exploration before Minaurum’s involvement, Rader says the project has excellent discovery and development potential. A resource is expected later this year.

Watch the full interview below.

