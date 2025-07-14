JV video: Proactive systems ease the regulatory burden, Isometrix exec says

Miners are increasingly turning to integrated environmental management systems to stay compliant, transparent and profitable – a shift no longer considered optional, Isometrix chief sales officer Cecilia Jofre says.

Traditional risk management puts environmental, safety and community issues in separate silos. That approach has ended, Jofre said in a new video interview. Integrating those functions lets companies view risks through a single lens.

“Imagine if you were to have repeat auditing findings,” Jofre told host Devan Murugan. “Not only are you not improving your operations, but the cost of doing that, both internally and externally, will break you.”

A single problem may affect environmental, social or safety outcomes, the executive said. Linking data and workflows across teams helps mining firms spot threats and act early.

That proactive stance also helps gain trust from communities. Monitoring controls before failure also helps companies keep their social licence to operate. Most importantly, it ensures we don’t harm the environment, Jofre said.

After 25 years working with hundreds of mine sites, Isometrix customers report major time savings. They get audit‑ready data on demand and expose unseen risk links.

Mining regulators worldwide are tightening rules and fast‑tracking critical‑minerals projects. Companies with integrated systems get permits faster than those that aren’t ready.

Jofre sees the solution as a strategic investment rather than a tick‑box expense. Real-time insights and automated compliance help miners meet rising expectations, Jofre said. This way, they can deliver value for shareholders, workers and local communities.

Watch the full interview:

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Isometrix and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner. Visit www.isometrix.com for more information.