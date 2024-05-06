Kal Tire, Pitcrew AI forge global alliance

Kal Tire’s mining tire group, a leader in mining tire management service and supply, and Pitcrew AI, a pioneer in autonomous vehicle inspection systems, announced their global mining partnership on May 1.

The signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) solidifies the existing collaboration between the two organizations and designates Kal Tire’s mining tire group as Pitcrew AI's preferred global partner. The agreement capitalizes on Kal Tire's extensive customer network and will leverage its established presence in key mining regions to ensure widespread accessibility to Pitcrew AI's leading technology.

Dan Allan, senior vice president of Kal Tire’s Mining Group said the team is excited about the future of the partnership. “We have already forged a strong relationship with Pitcrew AI, and this new partnership supports our unwavering commitment to innovation that delivers value to our customers worldwide and continues to enhance mining tire management.”

Tim Snell, CEO, Pitcrew AI, is enthusiastic about the collaboration and believes the partnership is poised to redefine industry processes and fast-track the journey to a more sustainable future in heavy vehicle tire management. “Our collaboration has already had a significant impact of mine sites across many countries, particularly in the sustainability space.

“As part of our commitment to customers and mining operation optimization, we are both committed to delivering strong customer value in a way that promotes sustainability and drives positive change. This is a really exciting prospect and something we are proud to be a part of,” said Snell.

With multiple systems deployed across Australia, Canada, Brazil, Chile and Colombia, the Kal Tire and Pitcrew teams are firmly embedded within the global mining industry and seek to build upon current integrations.

Visit either company’s website at www.KalTireMining.com/en or www.pitcrew.ai.