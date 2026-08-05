Kal Tire, Transcale team up to improve payload performance across Canada

Transcale uses weight scales and 3D scanning systems. Credit: Kal Tire

Transcale, an Australia-based payload management company, has signed an agreement with Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group to expand fleet performance optimization across Canada.

Under the agreement, Kal Tire will provide sales, service, calibration, training and operational support for Transcale systems. The company will also offer mobile installations, payload studies and integration support to help customers obtain actionable insights from Transcale’s payload, volume and density data. Kal Tire will also provide calibration support for existing systems in the Canadian market.

"Mining companies are increasingly looking for accurate, reliable data to help optimize payloads, improve productivity and maximize asset performance," said Christian Erdelyi, the technology services director at Kal Tire.

Transcale uses a variety of tools, including weight scales, 3D scanning systems and data management software to help maximize payload efficiency, prevent truck overloading and monitor material density for surface and underground operations.

“Because Kal Tire operates at the intersection of tire management services, fleet performance and technology capabilities, we're able to provide context around what the data means,” added Erdelyi.

Kal Tire already has experience operating Transcale equipment in Canada as part of its technology services offering. The company recently delivered a mobile system featuring volumetric scanning technology and Transcale Sealed AS700 scales to an oil-sands operation.

“Kal Tire's outstanding reputation, national footprint and commitment to delivering exceptional customer service make them the ideal partner to collectively raise the bar in the provision of real-time technology-based optimization solutions throughout mines in Canada,” said John Henson, the international sales manager at Transcale.

Both companies say the deal sets the stage for a long-running partnership.