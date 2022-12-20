Komatsu acquires German underground equipment maker

Komatsu today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire GHH Group, a manufacturer of underground mining, tunnelling and civil engineering equipment, headquartered in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Founded in the 1960s and currently part of Schmidt Kranz Group, GHH offers a wide range of equipment focused on loaders and articulated dump trucks in the mid-seam mass mining, narrow vein, and low-profile markets. With this acquisition, Komatsu claims it will add GHH’s factories and rebuild facilities in key markets, in addition to its product offerings and staff.

The company claims it intends to continue the service GHH provides and plans to support business as usual post-acquisition. The combined team will then work together to expand Komatsu’s offering for underground mining equipment and increase customer access to products in new territories.

“We are very excited about this acquisition as it represents a great opportunity for Komatsu to expand its offerings for underground mining equipment and accelerate new product development through synergies with Komatsu’s existing team and product offerings,” said Peter Salditt, president and CEO, Komatsu.

GHH CEO Jan Petzold said GHH was excited for its journey now that the two companies are linked, adding “this is the next logical step in becoming a true global player and we look forward to becoming part of the Komatsu family.”

