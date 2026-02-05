Komatsu adds Lexington Reman operation to North American network

Komatsu North America has agreed to acquire assets of SRC of Lexington, a Lexington, Kentucky–based supplier of remanufactured components and parts for construction and mining equipment. The companies expect to close the deal by the end of February 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Komatsu said the acquisition will strengthen its remanufacturing capabilities in North America and expand its ability to support customers as demand for reman solutions grows. With the investment in a dedicated U.S. reman facility, Komatsu will further reinforce its presence in North America, one of the world’s largest construction and mining equipment markets.

Demand for remanufactured components has risen alongside growth in the installed base of quarry and mining equipment in North America since 2010. Komatsu’s reman business has expanded significantly over that period, with transaction volume increasing approximately fourfold from FY2010 to FY2024.

“North America is one of Komatsu’s most important markets for both construction and mining equipment. This acquisition allows us to deepen our reman capabilities closer to customers, improve responsiveness, and support dealers and end users with high-quality, cost-effective solutions throughout the equipment lifecycle," Danny Murtagh, vice president of parts and infrastructure for Komatsu North America, said.

“This agreement reflects a shared commitment to remanufacturing excellence, technical expertise, and long-term support for customers. Just as important, it reflects our responsibility to do what is right for our people. Becoming part of Komatsu allows the Lexington team to build on over three decades of remanufacturing strength, while providing the investment, long-term support and opportunity needed to carry that legacy forward into its next chapter," Tim Stack, president of SRC Holdings, said.

Komatsu recovers used components from construction and mining equipment through its reman operations, restores them to like-new condition at dedicated facilities, and returns them to the market to the same quality standards as new components. The company said remanufacturing can help reduce cost and lead time while supporting resource efficiency through reuse.

