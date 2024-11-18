Komatsu adds power to new WA700-8 wheel loader  

Komatsu has released its new WA700-8 wheel loader. This represents a new addition to the company’s range of wheel loaders designed for quarry operations and aggregate producers. This wheel loader is an ideal four-pass match with 70-tonne trucks such as Komatsu’s new HD605-10 haul truck. Komatsu says the new loader offers substantial improvements in performance, efficiency and operator comfort compared to its predecessor, the WA700-3.

The WA700-8 delivers close to 8 % more gross power and 15 % more torque, allowing for use in more demanding work environments. It also offers a 6 % increase in lifting force and rated load, allowing operators to handle larger volumes of material. The new WA700-8 also offers up to 8% more fuel efficiency, helping reduce operating costs while maintaining high productivity

The WA700-8 features a more comfortable cabin with technology designed to help reduce operator fatigue on long shifts, including a new advanced joystick steering system and electronic pilot control levers for precision and ease of operation. Automation features such as an automatic digging system, semi-automatic approach, and semi-auto dump systems simplify repetitive tasks, helping operators optimize load cycles. These systems are particularly beneficial for less experienced operators, helping to close skills gaps and enhance overall operational efficiency.

On challenging terrain, the variable traction control system helps prevent tire slippage, prolonging tire life and improving safety in wet or slippery conditions. The new loader’s modulated clutch system offers precise control for smooth transitions between forward and reverse, which is critical during truck-loading operations. An available KomVision camera system provides operators with a comprehensive view of the machine’s surroundings, and Komtrax Plus offers remote monitoring and data-driven insights that can help reduce unplanned downtime.

More information is posted on www.Komatsu.com.