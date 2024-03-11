Komatsu adds WX11 LHD with more payload to underground lineup

Komatsu introduced its the new WX11 LHD (load-haul-dumper), a powerful, 11-tonne machine that offers best-in-class breakout force and best-in-class payload helping to maximize productivity and provide a lower total cost of ownership.

The WX11 showcases Komatsu’s commitment to providing underground hard rock miners with an exceptional load, haul and dump solution, integrating next-generation data management capabilities, operator ergonomics, intuitive controls and compliance with EU Stage V emission requirements.

As a new model within the Komatsu hard rock family of products, the WX11 is designed to be a class-leading LHD for all underground mine operators and contractors. With ease of operability, superior performance and ground-level maintenance position, the WX11 has several competitive edges in the 10-tonne LHD class.

“The WX11 is a game changer for hard rock miners. Developed through a close partnership between our experienced team and our longtime customers, this product reflects a shared commitment to design excellence,” said Ryan Karns, director of LHD and truck products at Komatsu. “The WX11 is the LHD every miner will want to have in their operation.”

The machine’s 11-tonne size provides a payload boost of 8% to 10% over similar machines. It weighs 35,250 kg and produces 209 kW. The engine is certified to Canmet, MSHA, EPA Tier 3/EU Stage IIIA, and EPA Tier 4F/EU Stage V specifications. Expect best-in-class breakout force and outstanding operator visibility along with adjustable ride control. The WX11 is also fitted with onboard telemetry.

The WX11 also has more unique features, including:

New heavy-duty hard rock Komatsu axles with SAHR brakes

Komatsu cylinders and accumulators

Swing-out radiator fan assemblies to support quick washdowns

Optimized kinematics for superior breakout and tilt force

All-new engineered structures to support the additional 10% payload capacity

