Komatsu, Cummins to develop zero-emissions haulage equipment

Komatsu and Cummins have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of zero-emissions haulage equipment. Building on a legacy of diesel engine partnership across a wide variety of mining and construction equipment, Cummins and Komatsu will initially focus on zero emissions power technologies including hydrogen fuel cell solutions for large mining haul truck applications.

In August 2021, Komatsu announced its power agnostic truck concept for a haulage vehicle that can run on a variety of power sources, including diesel-electric, trolley, battery power, and hydrogen fuel cells. Working with Cummins is complementary to Komatsu’s development of this technology.

“Komatsu’s deep expertise in mining and equipment design and integration paired with our advanced power technologies including hydrogen fuel cells will accelerate decarbonization of mining equipment,” said Amy Davis, vice-president and president of new power at Cummins. “The mining industry has great potential to lead in adopting renewable solutions.”

As a leading independent power provider in the mining segment, Cummins provides unique application understanding that is critical to introducing reliable, quality products that can withstand the harshest environments. Cummins has a broad portfolio of batteries, fuel cell systems and electrolyzers (for generating hydrogen), that are key building blocks for decarbonization. Together, the two companies have a long history in the global mining market and strong technical capabilities necessary to develop these new solutions.

As a company, Komatsu is committed to minimizing environmental impact through its business, targeting a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from use of its products and production of its equipment by 2030 (compared to 2010 levels) and a challenge target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Komatsu also announced in 2021 the creation of its greenhouse gas (GHG) alliance with customers to actively collaborate on product planning, development, testing and deployment of the next generation of zero-emission mining equipment and infrastructure. The alliance’s initial target is advancing Komatsu’s power-agnostic truck concept, with a goal of commercial offering in 2030.

The collaboration with Cummins is part of Komatsu's efforts to provide zero emissions solutions for its global customers. Moving forward, Komatsu intends to explore further possibilities in zero emissions mining haul truck development.

