Komatsu debuts redesigned 336 kW dozer

Komatsu (TYO: 6301) has introduced its D175AX-10 dozer, powered by a 336 kilowatt DBA127 engine. The machine is designed to improve efficiency and reduce total operating costs at mine sites and large-scale developments.
In addition to the engine, the dozer features a redesigned powertrain and blade, and a hydrostatic steering system to improve performance while turning. Komatsu says the machine delivers up to 25% greater productivity and 15% better fuel efficiency in slot dozing compared with the previous D155AX-8 model.
“This large-class machine builds on the proven foundation of the D155AX-8 with a complete redesign,” said Robert Hussey, Komatsu’s product manager. “Nearly every major system has been reengineered to help move more material with greater control. The result is a new generation of dozer engineered to deliver in four key areas: performance and productivity, ride comfort, operator features and lower total cost of ownership.”
The engine is also paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with a lock-up clutch and 30 speed settings. The company says the automatic shift mode can help reduce fuel consumption by up to 5% compared with manual operation.
Additional Features
To learn more, visit: https://www.komatsu.com/en-us/products/equipment/dozers/crawler-dozers/d175ax-10
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