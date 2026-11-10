Komatsu debuts redesigned 336 kW dozer

Komatsu's redesigned D175AX-10 dozer. Credit Komatsu

Komatsu (TYO: 6301) has introduced its D175AX-10 dozer, powered by a 336 kilowatt DBA127 engine. The machine is designed to improve efficiency and reduce total operating costs at mine sites and large-scale developments.

In addition to the engine, the dozer features a redesigned powertrain and blade, and a hydrostatic steering system to improve performance while turning. Komatsu says the machine delivers up to 25% greater productivity and 15% better fuel efficiency in slot dozing compared with the previous D155AX-8 model.

“This large-class machine builds on the proven foundation of the D155AX-8 with a complete redesign,” said Robert Hussey, Komatsu’s product manager. “Nearly every major system has been reengineered to help move more material with greater control. The result is a new generation of dozer engineered to deliver in four key areas: performance and productivity, ride comfort, operator features and lower total cost of ownership.”

The engine is also paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with a lock-up clutch and 30 speed settings. The company says the automatic shift mode can help reduce fuel consumption by up to 5% compared with manual operation.

Additional Features

Komatsu DBA127 12.7-liter Tier 4 Final EGR-less engine with 27% more horsepower than the previous model.

Hydrostatic steering with up to 17% greater steering force and 7% more power while turning.

13.9 cubic-yard (10.63 cubic-metres) semi-U blade with reduced digging resistance and improved material retention.

Standard KomVision 360-degree camera system and cab with up to 45% better forward and 30% better rear visibility than the previous model.

Redesigned undercarriage and cab isolation that can reduce vibration by up to 35%.

To learn more, visit: https://www.komatsu.com/en-us/products/equipment/dozers/crawler-dozers/d175ax-10