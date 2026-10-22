Komatsu greenlights K-Tec scraper collab

The K-TEC 1237 ADT attached to Komatsu's HM460-6 articulated dump truck. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu (TYO: 6301) has approved the use of the K-TEC 1237 ADT with its new HM460-6 articulated dump truck.

Komatsu says its engineers put the truck through various tests with the K-TEC 1237 ADT attached. They determined the system was able to “stand up to the rigors of the jobsite.” When operating with the scraper, the HM460-6 retains its one-year warranty coverage.

“Mass earthmoving provides many machine combinations to get the job done right — all guided by the size of the jobsite and the distance between the cut and final grade to the primary dumping site,” said Bruce Boebel, Komatsu’s director of construction product and service. “An articulated truck chassis matched with a tow-behind scraper delivers serious advantages in long-distance hauling applications, as well as the ability to handle soft and complex ground conditions and travel at a relative high rate of speed.”

First introduced at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, HM460-6 brings a 23% increase in torque power over the previous model. Komatsu also increased fuel efficiency through its use of a new DBA127 diesel engine.

The truck also features Komatsu’s traction control system which works with cross-axle differential locks to help maintain traction in all conditions.

“The new Komatsu HM460-6 is a really strong fit for a scraper application,” said Shaun Eidse, K-Tec’s director of product. “It has the horsepower, torque and traction you want for moving a lot of material, but the big advantage is that contractors aren’t limited to one application. They can run the HM460-6 as a traditional haul truck or put a K-Tec scraper behind it when that’s the better tool for the job.”

For more information, visit: https://www.komatsu.com/en-us