Komatsu highlights innovation for extreme applications

Komatsu is highlighting its newest product designs that meet its customers needs in extreme applications, including remote operations for a lunar environment and underwater automation.

“The core industries we serve, construction and mining, offer plenty of extreme applications that push our engineers, programmers and designers to problem solve ground-breaking use of technology and product design to stay ahead of the needs of our customers,” said Taisuke Kusaba, CTO and president, Development Division, of Tokyo-based Komatsu.

With manufacturing and engineering hubs around the world, Komatsu offers current and future talent the opportunity to be effective on a global scale, supporting customers that lead critical industries including construction, mining, and forestry.

Komatsu has been on the cutting edge in innovative technologies. The company – along with one of its construction partners – will be highlighting some of its underwater technology projects at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The company developed technologies like super remote control, unmanned construction, and underwater electric drive.

Komatsu developed the radio-controlled amphibious bulldozer in 1971 and has sold 36 units in Japan and overseas. Asunaro Aoki Construction owns all five of the units still in operation today and has completed more than 1,200 underwater construction projects, including post-disaster reconstruction after the Great East Japan Earthquake.

To solve these issues, the two companies are working together to demonstrate underwater electric construction robots that can be operated at depths of up to 50 metres without skilled techniques through automatic control and ICT functions. The two companies are striving for "underwater construction of the future," a solution that enables ultra-remote operation of underwater construction robots from a safe and comfortable office, based on a construction plan optimized by AI analysis, combining 3D survey, design, and construction data with big data, such as weather data and construction history. More information is posted on www.Komatsu.com.