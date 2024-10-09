Komatsu launches battery LHD with innovative charging solution

Komatsu introduced its first battery-electric powered load-haul-dump (LHD) machine, the WX04B, last month at MINExpo in Las Vegas. It is designed specifically for underground hard rock mining operations.

Komatsu will pair this innovative LHD with its new OEM-agnostic 150-kW battery charger, a robust charging solution built for the demands of hard rock mining. Together, they mark a significant milestone in Komatsu's commitment to enhancing productivity and sustainability in underground operations.

The WX04B represents a new era in battery-electric mining equipment. Designed for narrow vein mines, this 4-tonne LHD features industry-leading battery technology with best-in-class energy density, offering up to four hours of run time on a single charge. As a result, fewer charge cycles are needed compared to competitors, maximizing operational efficiency and minimizing downtime.

Built to endure extreme-duty environments, the WX04B's advanced design focuses on zero-harm, reliability and durability. The industry proven reinforced boom and optimized Z-link geometry, alongside Komatsu's ROPS/FOPS-certified operator cab, increase safety and enable a productive experience. The optional fully enclosed cab with environmental controls enhances operator comfort and safety. At the same time, interlocks automatically engage brakes and turn off all functions when the cab door is open or the seatbelt is disengaged, prioritizing worker protection.

One of the standout features of the WX04B is its innovative battery swap system. Unlike many traditional systems that require extensive underground infrastructure, the WX04B's battery swap can be performed at ground level without additional equipment or risks of rigging overhead loads. This streamlined process reduces costs and complexity, making it a more efficient and user-friendly option for underground mining operations.

Complementing the WX04B, Komatsu's vehicle-agnostic 150-kW battery charger has been engineered specifically for underground hard rock mining. Leveraging years of experience in industrial mineral applications, the charger is designed for extreme conditions and high performance. The compact, rugged design allows the charger to be easily moved and deployed, even in the most challenging underground environments.

Key features include power efficiency, broad compatibility with mining power sources (400 to 1000 VAC) and no need for an external transformer. This design minimizes infrastructure requirements, offering mining operations greater flexibility without the need for a dedicated charging station. Additionally, the battery recharges in approximately two hours, which promotes battery health and is less than the operating time of a full charge, allowing for better scheduling and reduced downtime.

The combination of the WX04B and the 150kW charger addresses the demand for zero-emissions equipment while maintaining high productivity, allowing customers to meet the evolving needs of the underground hard rock market.

Click here to go to the WX04B web page.