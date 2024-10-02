Komatsu launches new medium-sized ZJ32 face drill and ZB31 bolter

Underground hard rock mining operations looking for versatile solutions now have two more options. Komatsu is excited to introduce the new Z3 series of medium-size class development jumbo drills and bolters to its lineup. The series was introduced at MINExpo last month in Las Vegas.

The Z3 machines are built on a universal platform and designed with a focus on modularity and efficiency. This focus improves productivity to help reduce service and maintenance costs. The Z3 also boasts universal operator controls, simplifying user adoption and increasing training efficiency. The new series expands Komatsu's current underground hard rock offerings by adding the ZJ32 and ZB31 medium-size class drill and bolter.

Key features include innovative technology, such as a newly designed ground support installation system developed in collaboration with Jennmar that utilizes their J-LOK P pumpable resin. In addition, the machines’ drilling attachments have limited moving mechanical parts and offer a simple design for smooth operability, resulting in reduced cycle times and increased drifter uptime compared to competitors in the same size class.

In the near future, additional battery and intelligent machine control models of the Z3 series will be added to the lineup to provide customers with a comprehensive range of offerings to meet their demands. This product family of diesel and battery-powered machines will offer innovative solutions to support underground mining operations with a pathway toward autonomous operations.

Visit the Komatsu website for a look at the new Z3 series.