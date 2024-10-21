Komatsu PC4000-11E excavator boasts powerful digging and low carbon footprint

At this year's MINExpo last month in Las Vegas, Komatsu highlighted the PC4000-11E hydraulic mining excavator. The electrically powered excavator merges the powerful digging force of high-performance diesel machines with the lower carbon footprint of an electrically powered machine. Built to endure the toughest mining operations, the PC4000-11E features robust components for exceptional durability and reliability in the harshest conditions.

Aligned with Komatsu's sustainability focus, the electric drive is designed to reduce emissions by up to 95%. When combined with the Komatsu trolley truck assist system, electrification of production can be significantly increased, promoting more sustainable mining operations. Benefits of electrically powered hydraulic mining excavators include reduced operating costs due to the elimination of diesel fuel with zero tail pipe emissions, resulting in up to 50% savings in the total cost of ownership compared to conventional Tier 4 diesel drives.

The fully automatic cable drum is designed for easier operation of the electrically driven excavator in backhoe configuration. The automatic winding of the cable makes maneuvering in the pit easier and saves time. Simplified electric machine control enables fast troubleshooting and maintenance of the electrical system and contributes significantly to increasing the overall availability and safety of the machine.

In addition to showcasing the PC4000-11E, Komatsu demonstrated one of its latest aftermarket solutions, the Komatsu valve adjustment device (K-VAD). This device enables the secure adjustment of main and secondary relief valves on hydraulic mining excavators remotely from within the operator cabin. It eliminates the need for service engineers to work next to high-pressure areas, which helps improve workplace safety.

