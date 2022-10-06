Komatsu’s WX03 LHD engineered for narrow-vein underground mining

Load-haul-dump (LHD) machines are a mainstay of any underground hard rock operation. Engineered for the most demanding mining environments, the Komatsu WX03 LHD is a 3-tonne diesel-powered heavy-duty machine designed for especially small, narrow vein applications with limited maneuvering space.

This solid LHD features simple operation controls and a rugged long-life structure specifically designed for ease of use and ease of maintenance with an onboard self-diagnostic user interface.

With an efficient powertrain and hydraulic system designed for improved performance, as well as a modern operator compartment with easy-to-use controls, this small-class LHD can offer big performance.

The WX03 LHD is engineered for reliability with a steel frame and all-mechanical powertrain. It offers 74 kW of power and optimum breakout power for fast bucket filling. Pre-engineered options are available to suit most applications and requirements.

Operators will benefit from ergonomic design, roll-over protection, operational interlocks, anti-slip steps, and hot component isolation. The cab features comfort as well as safety with two-handed, intuitive controls.

Offering exceptional serviceability, the WX03 has vital maintenance components conveniently accessible from the ground level that are designed to help the service crew make fast, efficient repairs.

The WX03 is customizable with options such as an automatic lubrication system, ejector bucket, fire suppression system, quick-attach coupling system, radio remote control, and recovery hook.

Learn more about the WX03 LHD and other machines in Komatsu’s hard rock line up.