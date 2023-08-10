Kootenay Silver reports up to 9,840 g/t Ag in report for Columba

Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) filed the first technical report for its Columba silver property in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Drill highlights include:

CDH-22-125: 5,840 g/t silver over 2.5 metres within 541 g/t silver over 34.5 metres

CHD-21-103: 9,840 g/t silver over 0.9 metre within 828 g/t silver over 17 metres

CDH-20-082: 1,186 g/t silver over 4.6 metres within 691 g/t silver over 9.0 metres and 115 g/t silver over 70.5 metres

CDH-20-049: 763 g/t silver over 2.8 metres including 2,010 g/t silver over 1.0metres

CDH-19-012: 699 g/t silver over 2.1 metres and 755 g/t silver over 1.8 metres

The report summarizes work done to date, which includes more than 27,000 metres of drilling in 135 holes, detailed and regional geologic mapping and sampling over five principal veins and numerous subsidiary veins. The report recommends further drilling on the principal veins with both an increase of drill density to 50-metre spacing and exploratory drilling along undrilled and under drilled veins. It also recommends a metallurgical program on the principal areas of mineralization.

The report was prepared by independent consultants Moose Mountain Technical Services and authored by Sue Bird P.Eng., with an effective date of March 17, 2023, and an issue date of July 28, 2023 .

