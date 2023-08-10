Kootenay Silver reports up to 9,840 g/t Ag in report for Columba

Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) filed the first technical report for its Columba silver property in Chihuahua State, Mexico.  Drill highlights include: The report summarizes […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 10, 2023 At 11:48 am
Kootenay Silver filed the first technical report for its Columba silverproperty in Mexico. Credit: Kootenay Silver

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) filed the first technical report for its Columba silver property in Chihuahua State, Mexico. 

Drill highlights include:

  • CDH-22-125: 5,840 g/t silver over 2.5 metres within 541 g/t silver over 34.5 metres
  • CHD-21-103: 9,840 g/t silver over 0.9 metre within 828 g/t silver over 17 metres
  • CDH-20-082: 1,186 g/t silver over 4.6 metres within 691 g/t silver over 9.0 metres and 115 g/t silver over 70.5 metres
  • CDH-20-049: 763 g/t silver over 2.8 metres including 2,010 g/t silver over 1.0metres
  • CDH-19-012: 699 g/t silver over 2.1 metres and 755 g/t silver over 1.8 metres

The report summarizes work done to date, which includes more than 27,000 metres of drilling in 135 holes, detailed and regional geologic mapping and sampling over five principal veins and numerous subsidiary veins. The report recommends further drilling on the principal veins with both an increase of drill density to 50-metre spacing and exploratory drilling along undrilled and under drilled veins. It also recommends a metallurgical program on the principal areas of mineralization.

The report was prepared by independent consultants Moose Mountain Technical Services and authored by Sue Bird P.Eng., with an effective date of March 17, 2023, and an issue date of July 28, 2023.

For more information, visit www.KootenaySilver.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 14 2023 - Aug 16 2023
International Summit on Non-Renewable and Renewable Energy (ISNRE2023)
Aug 14 2023 - Aug 16 2023
International Summit on Non-Renewable and Renewable Energy (ISNRE2023)
Aug 14 2023 - Aug 16 2023
International Summit on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
Aug 14 2023 - Aug 15 2023
Water Utilities Summit 2023

Related Posts