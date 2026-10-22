Kootenay welcomes new technical advisor for La Cigarra

La Cigarra is situated within a well established Mexican mineral district. Credit: Kootenay

Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) has announced the appointment of Mark Smith as a technical advisor to the company’s La Cigarra project in northern Mexico.

The company calls Smith a “world expert in the design, construction, operations and closure of tailings management facilities.” He currently serves on the boards of directors for Western Copper and Gold and Brazilian Nickel, and on technical review boards for Newmont, Barrick, Glencore, Talamore and Minsur.

Smith was also the founder of Vector Engineering, a 500-person engineering firm specializing in tailings and heap leach engineering with offices in seven countries.

“Mark's addition to our technical advisory team strengthens the depth of our technical knowledge as we advance the La Cigarra project down the development path,” said James McDonald, Kootenay’s president and CEO. “Mark’s advice will guide us in planning appropriate geotechnical drilling and associated engineering for the tailings facility envisioned in the La Cigarra PEA.”

The project's current mineral resource estimate (MRE) hosts 51.57 million ounces of silver, grading 102 grams of silver per tonne and 11 million ounces of silver in the inferred category also grading 102 grams of silver per tonne.

For more information, visit: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/press-release/?id=6ada29f00eccb336dd2a849c