KSB completes expansion of world’s largest white iron foundry, home of its GIW slurry pumps

As it strives to fulfill the need for slurry pumps and spare parts for the mining industry, KSB recently completed the expansion of its white iron foundry in Grovetown, Georgia. The foundry is the home of GIW slurry pumps and is the largest white iron foundry in the world.

In 2013, it was determined that lack of adequate space caused disruptions in the pump production process. By 2018, plans for the expansion were fully approved. The 13,000-m2 expansion has a 22-metre ceiling equipped with 12 cranes, which allows for production of 1,000 castings – each almost 5,500 kg – a year. With its advanced systems, the new space can easily accommodate the production of large-scale slurry pumps from start to finish. It features three heat treating ovens that can accommodate 45,360 kg each, a state-of-the-art shot blast system with an integrated crane, and custom computer numerical control (CNC) equipment with a multi-axis head to reduce setup time by 50%.

With all the new additions and capabilities the foundry expansion provides, pump design and production efficiency will have a significant impact on the mining industry. First and foremost, the larger Grovetown foundry creates enough space to accommodate production of larger and more efficient slurry pumps. More space means fewer bottlenecks in the production process and safer working conditions.

In addition to offering greater operational efficiencies, KSB is actively working to ensure all its facilities follow social and environmental best practices. During manufacturing, energy usage is regularly audited, so customers can be confident they are working with a green, energy-conscious supplier. With its white iron scrap buyback program, KSB also provides services to recycle materials and equipment.

This expansion represents a significant investment by KSB Group, and all signs point to a resounding success. The new foundry creates many improvements in manufacturing and workflow, and these adaptations allow KSB to meet increased demand from the mining industry and continue to deliver high-quality pump products to customers.

To learn more about the expansion, visit visit www.ksb.com.