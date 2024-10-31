KSB GIW acquires stake in AIMS/PIP360 to increase innovation of IIoT development

KSB GIW, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and application of heavy-duty centrifugal slurry pumps, announced its successful acquisition of a stake of shares in AIMS/PIP360, an industry-leading electronics designer and specialist in ultrasonic sensors and analysis. This move marks a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between the companies, which have previously collaborated on the development of GIW SLYsight pump wear monitoring technology.

Established in 2009, PIP360 began with a proof-of-concept wireless pipe wall thickness monitor designed for real-time wear and corrosion tracking. Since then, it has evolved into a comprehensive predictive maintenance solution, integrating high-resolution ultrasonic sensors and solar-powered wireless data transmission.

Today, PIP360 processes millions of sensor readings annually transmitting data to a secure cloud where proprietary algorithms analyze and recommend maintenance actions. Its focus on automated erosion and corrosion monitoring, analysis, and reporting sets it apart as a leading tool in the industry.

AIMS/PIP360 systems have been effectively implemented across hundreds of slurry pipelines and products that require wear or corrosion monitoring. In recent years, AIMS/PIP360 has partnered with KSB GIW. to develop hardware for GIW SLYsight, a cutting-edge slurry pump wear monitoring technology. GIW SLYsight provides precise data to help operators make efficient, safe internal clearance adjustments, eliminating the guesswork and optimizing pump performance. SLYsight sensors measure actual pump wear so maintenance personnel know exactly which parts need attention and when replacements are necessary, extending pump wear life and preventing unexpected outages.

"By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to drive innovation more effectively and accelerate the development of IIoT projects,” said Robert Visintainer, VP engineering and R&D at KSB GIW, “Ultimately, it enables us to deliver enhanced products and solutions that better serve our customers and their evolving needs."

