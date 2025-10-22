KSB GIW rolls out cutting-edge GIW LCC slurry pump line

KSB GIW has introduced the all-new GIW VMD, a vertical slurry pump engineered to deliver efficiency and durability for the most abrasive and demanding slurry applications. The GIW VMD redefines vertical pump technology by combining heavy-duty reliability with a fully modular design. Its wet end, mechanical end, and cantilever components are all interchangeable, allowing quick adjustments to different operating conditions. This flexible setup enables rapid maintenance, straightforward part replacements, and easy customization to meet specific site requirements.

Tyler Ferguson, engineering product Manager at KSB GIW, said: “Mining and industrial operations face tough conditions that demand efficient processes and minimal downtime. The VMD was engineered with that reality in mind. Its rugged, customizable design gives customers a highly dependable and adaptable pump suited to changing environments.”

Built to endure severe slurry duties where toughness is vital, the GIW VMD features high chrome alloy materials that provide excellent wear resistance and a long service life in abrasive conditions. Its vertical cantilever configuration eliminates submerged bearings, reducing failure risk and lowering maintenance needs.

The VMD’s innovative dual suction arrangement, positioned at both the top and bottom of the pump, maximizes clearing and enhances performance in high-solids, high-concentration environments. This design ensures dependable operation in the toughest conditions. Additional features include a semi-open impeller that easily handles large solids to prevent clogging and maintain flow efficiency, along with a keyed impeller system that offers secure attachment for added safety and reliability.

These advanced features work together to extend service intervals, reduce downtime, and help operators lower total ownership costs. The VMD provides consistent performance and sustained productivity under harsh conditions.

Tyler Ferguson added: “The VMD is built for mining and industrial processing plants that require equipment capable of managing abrasive slurries without sacrificing efficiency. With its outstanding wear resistance and adaptable design, it offers a dependable solution for plant managers, engineers, and operations leaders focused on maximizing productivity and controlling costs. The GIW VMD gives customers confidence in meeting current challenges while ensuring long-term operational longevity.”

More information is posted on www.ksb.com/en-us/company/ksb-giw-in.