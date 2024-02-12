KSB GIW ships pumps to two weeks, parts in one week

The goal of the KSB GIW’s Quick Ship 2.0 Program is to have select LCC pumps ready for shipment within two weeks and have spare parts ready for shipment within one week. The program was initiated to address a gap in the KSB GIW portfolio for the North American sand and gravel industry and get customers pumps and parts in a timely manner.

Before the launch of the program, there were three-to-four-month lead-times, and it was understood that customers cannot wait that long. The GIW sales and product management teams got together and organized a set of 32 key pumps, along with 318 complimentary components. These individual components can build up to 105 unique pump configurations.

The supply chain team then started testing the quick ship concept and invested approximately US$2.3 million in inventory. There were initial growing pains, but with the co-operation of its supplier base and internal production teams GIW was able to ramp up supply. It was also understood that with a greater number of installed pumps, that demand would increase for spares. So, an additional US$500,000 in spare parts was added to inventory.

