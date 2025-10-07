KSB GIW unveils next-gen slurry pump

KSB GIW announces the introduction of the GIW LCC Gen2 slurry pump series, an enhanced version of its proven GIW LCC line, featuring a redesigned and upgraded model. Built for class 1–3 slurry applications, the GIW LCC Gen2 combines reliable hydraulic performance with modernized design improvements that facilitate easier maintenance, prolong service life, and reduce total ownership costs.

While maintaining the trusted hydraulic performance of the original GIW LCC, the GIW LCC Gen2 incorporates major upgrades in serviceability, dependability, and spare parts compatibility. Notable changes include a front pull-out shaft seal designed for seal replacement without removing the bearing assembly, threaded flanges that simplify piping connections, and zinc-plated fasteners for enhanced longevity. The more durable bearing assembly withstands rigorous applications, and the expeller can now be added or removed independently of the bearing assembly piping or other key components.

Kevin Pike, Product Manager at KSB GIW, explains, “The GIW LCC Gen2 was developed with direct customer feedback to make an efficient, reliable pump even easier to own and operate. Every aspect of the redesign—from tool clearance and fastener access to integrated lifting points—was carefully considered to deliver a truly maintenance-friendly pump that cuts downtime and ownership costs. And in the end, we had a great combination because we had a new and improved pump with a 40-year track record of performance and reliability.”

The GIW LCC Gen2 series offers three wet-end configurations sharing the same mechanical end, enabling operators to customize pumps based on their process needs. The GIW LCC-R Gen2 features a proprietary rubber-lined wet end that can double the wear life under suitable conditions. The GIW LCC-M Gen2 and GIW LCC-H Gen2 utilize Gasite 28G high chrome white iron to provide excellent wear resistance and extended service life in abrasive environments. Most major wet-end parts are compatible between GIW LCC Gen1 and Gen2 pumps, facilitating easier spare parts management and helping customers reduce inventory costs when upgrading.

The phased rollout begins in North America. The GIW LCC-R Gen2 will be available starting September 30, 2025. The GIW LCC-M Gen2 will follow on November 30, and the GIW LCC-H Gen2 on December 30. A quick-ship inventory of core sizes is anticipated early in Q2 2026, with full availability expected by mid-summer 2026. KSB is also collaborating with its global supply chain to expand access to the GIW® LCC Gen2 worldwide, aiming for rollout in all major markets before the end of next year.

Kevin Pike concluded: “KSB GIW has combined decades of slurry pump expertise with customer feedback in engineering the GIW LCC Gen2. The result is a pump series that offers a great mix of durability, affordability, and useful features. Supported by KSB’s global manufacturing network, customers worldwide will soon benefit from quick access to parts, service, and inventory.”