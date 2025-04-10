KSB honours its inaugural graduating mining academy class

KSB has recognized its inaugural graduating class of the KSB Mining Academy. The academy now has a dedicated employee training program for hard rock, mineral mining, and dredging industry professionals. The company recognized the achievements of 102 graduates during a ceremony at the KSB global mining meeting on April 1, 2025, celebrating their commitment to ongoing education and excellence in the field.

The KSB Mining Academy is a comprehensive, market-focused employee training program designed to rapidly equip new hires with knowledge and technical expertise while offering continuous learning for existing colleagues. Created to be globally accessible, the program covers KSB’s GIW slurry pumps, relevant KSB non-slurry pumps, and emerging technologies, providing a well-rounded understanding of industry advancements for KSB mining teams worldwide.

Wolfgang Demmler, president of KSB Mining, stated: "KSB’s investment in professional development through the KSB Mining Academy equips our teams to deliver best-in-class pump solutions that drive success for customers. When we remain at the forefront of industry learning, we can continue to support our customers to achieve their efficiency, productivity, and sustainability targets with the best technology and service.”

Jonathan Samuel, president and CEO at KSB GIW, the company's center for slurry pump design and manufacturing, commented: "This graduation marks a significant milestone for KSB as we continue to invest in our people and their expertise. The KSB Mining Academy has been instrumental in advancing employee knowledge and laying a strong foundation for the next generation of mining experts. Our commitment to providing pump expertise to mining customers remains strong."

Featuring a structured curriculum built around four specialized certification paths—Pump Application, Pump Sales, Pump Support, and Mining Champion—the KSB Mining Academy has seen strong engagement, with 314 KSB colleagues from twenty-nine countries currently enrolled. The academy’s twenty-nine trainers oversee forty-one courses with an additional fourteen in development, which will expand the total curriculum to fifty-five courses in 2026.

Lee Whitlock, director of KSB Mining Academy and market requirements management, added: "As the mining industry continues to advance at a rapid pace, ongoing employee learning is essential. The KSB Mining Academy is an excellent resource for developing mining professionals worldwide, allowing KSB to continue to power innovation and support evolving customer needs.”

More information is posted on www.Ksb.com.