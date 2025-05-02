Leader in metals and mining services partners for SAP cloud transformation

Syntax Systems – a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management – announced the success of its partnership with Phoenix Global to support the company’s SAP cloud transformation.

With the help of Syntax, Phoenix Global – a world leader in metals and mining services – has transitioned from legacy systems to SAP S/4HANAÒ Cloud Public Edition, creating a future-ready business and unified digital ecosystem that drives real-time visibility, performance, and competitive advantage.

Founded in 2006, Phoenix Global offers a full suite of integrated solutions, including slag handling, metal recovery, scrap management, logistics, material handling, dust control, surface mining, and on-site support services. As the company rapidly expanded from six U.S. facilities to 20 operating sites worldwide, disparate IT systems led to data silos and fragmented processes. To address these challenges, Phoenix Global chose to partner with Syntax, an SAP Platinum partner, to help guide its SAP cloud transformation.

Jeff Suellentrop, chief information and technology officer at Phoenix Global, stated: “A trusted partner is essential to the success of any ERP transformation. Syntax brought exceptional SAP expertise, industry knowledge, and dedication to our success, helping us to bring our business into the future with capabilities that are reshaping the steel services industry.”

The company stated that Phoenix Global’s SAP cloud transformation has delivered significant benefits, including:​ An 80 percent reduction in process and technical debt, leveraging SAP and Syntax best practices, a 25 percent decrease in IT operating costs with a 10x increase in function, and real-time insights across plants and equipment and integration of AI for fleet optimization.

Christian Primeau, global CEO at Syntax, commented: “Phoenix Global showcases the transformative power of innovation when embraced by a forward-thinking organization. Our partnership with Phoenix Global has been tremendous, and we will continue to work closely with their team as they evolve and grow their business with SAP technologies.”

Syntax tailored the SAP implementation to Phoenix Global’s unique operational and business needs, drawing on its proven industry-specific expertise. For more than 20 years, Syntax has helped customers in the mining and metals industry transform their business and operations with SAP software solutions, helping leaders modernize complex, asset-intensive operations with integrated, cloud-based ERP solutions that support production efficiency, supply chain visibility, and regulatory compliance.