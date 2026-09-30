Liebherr-Canada delivers new R 9150 excavator to Hammerstone quarry

The handover of the new R 9150 on June 19, 2026, to Hammerstone’s Muskeg quarry in Alberta. Credit: Liebherr-Canada

In June, Hammerstone Infrastructure Materials took delivery of a new Liebherr-Canada R 9150 excavator. This addition brings Hammerstone’s number of these 150-tonne excavators to three, with all of these machines working at one of western Canada’s biggest limestone quarries – the Muskeg quarry in Alberta.

As the operator of this site, it is imperative that Hammerstone’s loading tools are not only capable of efficient material extraction but also perform reliably in a 24-hour operation. This is why the company has chosen to work with R 9150s since 2018, when the first unit arrived at the site.

Hammerstone VP and GM Bryan George praises the excavator: “Over the past eight years, we’ve been impressed by the R 9150’s high production capacity, excellent digging power, and fast cycle times. So, adding an additional unit to our fleet was an easy decision,” he said.

In order for Hammerstone’s R 9150s to operate year-round, especially during the winter season, all three units are equipped with Liebherr’s optional Arctic Kits. These kits provide Arctic-rated fluids, heated mirrors, an Arctic-rated greasing system and the ability to preheat the machines to prevent hydraulic liquids from solidifying, metals becoming brittle and the machine being unable to start.

As well as this, Liebherr-Canada’s Fort McKay, Alberta, branch provides technical support for all three machines to ensure the highest possible mechanical availability.

Find all the information about the R 9150 at www.Liebherr.com.