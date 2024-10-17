Liebherr reveals zero emissions, autonomous T 264 haul truck

Liebherr and Fortescue unveiled the very first autonomous battery-electric T 264 haul truck last month at MINExpo in Las Vegas. This truck represents the culmination of years of hard work and the joining together of the autonomy and zero emission arms of the Liebherr-Fortescue partnership. The autonomous battery-electric T 264 has a 3.2 MWh battery (developed by Fortescue Zero).

A static charging solution has been developed alongside the autonomous battery-electric truck. The static charger will be available in both manual and robotic versions and includes an automated quick charger of up to 6 MW with a megawatt charging system connector that can charge battery-electric T 264 trucks in 12 to 58 minutes.

The truck on display at MINExpo was equipped with the Autonomy Haulage Solution (AHS) that was jointly developed by the two companies. Within the AHS is an energy management system that co-ordinates the static recharge assignments for the trucks and ensures the charger is fully used without causing queuing on site. The T 264 battery-electric truck will commence onsite validation at the end of 2025.

The tyres on the T 264 at the exhibition are Michelin 50/80R57 XDR 4 Speed Energy – the first energy efficient tire for the mining industry.

Find specifications for the 240-tonne T264 on the Liebherr website.