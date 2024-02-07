LiTHOS uses AcQUA to remove 99.9% of impurities from lithium brine in field tests

LiTHOS Group has validated its AcQUA pre-treatment technology for lithium brines using no chemicals or fresh water. In field tests, 99.9% of the impurities in raw field brine were removed with the patent-pending technology.

"The upstream impurity rejection results from our demonstration plant were in line with the high-performance expectations we set as a company. We can now scale up this system for on-site field deployment rapidly while leveraging a proven supply chain and an existing modular system design,” said LiTHOS CEO Scott Taylor.

“It is imperative to emphasize that AcQUA does not use chemicals, reagents, or fresh water to remove impurities. This process delivers an optimal monovalent cation solution suitable for further concentration with DLE [direct lithium extraction]."

In the field trials the results were very encouraging. Lithium chloride recovery was at least 89%, and the rejection of magnesium was over 99% to an undetectable level. The rejection of sulphate and boric acid was virtually 100%.

The AcQUA technology eliminates the need for evaporation ponds as is common in South America. This makes using it a more ecologically friendly option.

Scale-up risk is reduced by using equipment that is common in industrial applications and available globally from a variety of well-established vendors.

