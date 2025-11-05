Litus demonstrates durable, high‑efficiency lithium extraction

Litus, a critical-minerals and battery-metal company developing nanotechnology for sustainable lithium recovery, announced impressive results from its Litus LiNC pilot unit in Texas. After processing thousands of litres of brine, the system removed more than 98% of lithium on a sustained basis while maintaining exceptional material stability, demonstrating the Litus LiNC process is technically ready to scale and commercially viable.



The company says the modular LiNC solution can be deployed in oil fields, world salars, geothermal brines and lithium-rich mineral dissolutions, unlocking new reservoirs for global energy storage and electrification.

Dr. Ghada Nafie, CEO and co-founder of Litus, said: “These results are a turning point. For years, the industry has been searching for a direct lithium extraction technology that is sustainable, efficient, reliable, and truly scalable. With Litus LiNC, we have achieved that vision. This pilot proves our technology works in the field with consistency, efficiency, and economics that will transform the lithium industry.”

Litus credits the outcome to its proprietary nanocomposite, designed and manufactured in Calgary using green chemistry. The LiNC pilot showed consistent performance across variable brine chemistries, operating continuously seven days a week for more than 5,000 pumping hours with no decline in the nanocomposite’s capacity.



The company says the data validate both performance and economics across low and high lithium concentrations, and demonstrate the material’s stability, repeatability and reproducibility through multiple cycles.

Litus also reports minimal environmental impact from LiNC. Unlike some methods that require costly purified water, LiNC operates effectively with fresh municipal water. With an energy demand of roughly 8 kWh per cycle, the system combines low power and water use with full automation and remote control, offering operators a low-cost, low-risk revenue stream.

The pilot streamed thousands of data points to Litus’s Calgary facility, where teams monitor and control system performance remotely. Litus uses advanced analytics and AI-driven modeling on that telemetry to optimize the process, positioning LiNC as a next-generation smart extraction platform.

The company says the results confirm that lithium extraction can be efficient, profitable and environmentally responsible simultaneously. With plant economics that remain attractive even at low lithium prices, Litus considers LiNC proven and ready for commercial scale-up.

Dr. Nafie concluded: “With this pilot, we’ve shown the world that Litus LiNC is real and ready. This is the future of lithium extraction: clean, smart, scalable, and ready to power the global energy transition.”