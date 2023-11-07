LKAB underground energy getting more efficient with ABB conveyor drive technology

LKAB has awarded ABB a contract to install two ABB gearless conveyor drives (GCDs) on the existing conveyor belt system at its […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 7, 2023 At 2:03 pm
LKAB is running a conveyor system that carries 15 million tonnes of iron ore every year at its Malmberget iron ore mine. Credit: LKAB

LKAB has awarded ABB a contract to install two ABB gearless conveyor drives (GCDs) on the existing conveyor belt system at its Malmberget mine near Gällivare in Lapland, the most northern province in Sweden.

The existing setup already carries up to 15 million tonnes of iron ore every year, using a 2,800-kW wound rotor induction motor with gearbox to drive the conveyor. It will be replaced with ABB’s latest GCD technology, two 1,600-kW models with permanent magnet motors (PMM), to enable an increase in annual production while reducing energy consumption per tonne.

ABB’s installation engineers and project management team face the challenge of working in a tight space at around 1,250 meters underground to remove the large equipment and replace it with the new units. Once the upgrade is complete in 2025, LKAB will be able to achieve overall energy savings of between 6% and 10%, which will translate to considerable operating cost savings per year.

The GCDs that ABB will supply have a motor power of between 0.2 MW and 8 MW, removing the need for a gearbox and thereby lowering maintenance costs while improving overall reliability and leading to greater uptime. A unique ABB innovation, they are known to be the most energy-efficient conveyor drive solution.

The PPMs in the GCDs are directly coupled to the existing conveyor’s drive pulley and can also adapted to meet the particular demands of this underground installation. The main advantages are energy savings, health and safety improvements, reduced maintenance costs and steady, solid production due to higher reliability.

Click here to learn more about ABB’s process automation business.

