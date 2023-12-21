Looking back at 2023

By Marilyn Scales December 21, 2023 At 3:10 pm
Adobe stock image

As we arrive at the end of an eventful year, CMJ is taking a look at the stories our readers found most interesting in our printed edition. Here are the most popular features of 2023, leading off with our coverage of the Top 40 Canadian miners.

The CMJ staff is taking a well-deserved break between the holidays, but we will be back at our desks on Jan. 2, 2024.

And we – Robert, Tamer, and Marilyn – want to wish you all the best this holiday season. It does not matter how you celebrate; the upcoming new year is an opportunity to reflect on what 2023 has given us and look forward to 2024.

