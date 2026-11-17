The companies will demonstrate the technology by remotely operating a rig at site in Virginia. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc (STO: EPI-A) is set to make its debut appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to showcase its automated and digital technologies, in collaboration with Luck Stone, a Virginia-based producer of crushed stone.

On the show floor, the company will demonstrate its technology by remotely operating a SmartROC D65 surface drill rig equipped with autonomous capabilities at a Luck Stone’s site in Rockville, Virginia.

“Autonomy, electrification and connectivity are opening up new possibilities in mining, and operating a drill rig on the East Coast live from Las Vegas shows what that looks like at a working site,” said Jess Kindler, Epiroc’s president of equipment and services. “We want people to see why mining matters and the part technology now plays in it.”

CES visitors will be able to watch a live video feed and view real-time drill performance data. The demonstration is designed to show how remote operations can connect people to equipment across vast distances.

“This is about more than machines. It’s about empowering our associates and creating new opportunities for them,” said Chuck Stilson, Luck Stone’s senior director of engineering. “As we introduce drill automation, our associates are learning new skills, taking on new roles, and working more closely with our blasting and production teams.”

CES 2027 will take place Jan. 6 to 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.