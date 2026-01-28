MABC hails Eskay Creek approval as major economic win for B.C.

Michael Goehring, president and CEO of the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC), issued a statement following Skeena Gold + Silver’s receipt of an environmental assessment certificate (EAC) and federal impact assessment approval for the Eskay Creek revitalization project.

The Mining Association of British Columbia represents the province’s steelmaking coal, metal and mineral producers, smelters and advanced development companies.

“The Mining Association of BC is very pleased Skeena Gold and Silver received its environmental assessment certificate (EAC) and federal approval for the company’s Eskay Creek gold-silver project in Northwest BC," Goehring said.

“The project will generate substantial economic benefits for the Tahltan Nation, local communities and all British Columbians. Its construction represents a capital investment of approximately $713 million that will create more than 1,000 jobs. The mine’s operations will support more than 770 jobs, add an estimated $14 billion to BC’s GDP and generate approximately $3.6 billion in government revenue, which underscores the significant opportunity mining offers British Columbians.

He added: “The Eskay Creek gold-silver project is the first project to undergo an environmental assessment process through a Section 7 agreement under the Declaration Act. The environmental assessment process was initiated in August 2024 and was referred to provincial and federal officials for a decision on January 16, 2026 – a total of sixteen months.

“There is momentum in BC mining. Now is the time to build on that momentum and double down to get more mines built and realize one of the biggest employment and economic opportunities British Columbians will see in a lifetime.”

MABC said the approvals underscore the economic prospects associated with the Eskay Creek project and reiterated its call for continued momentum in provincial mining development.

More information is posted at www.Mining.bc.ca/