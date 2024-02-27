MacLean to showcase latest elevated work platform ML5 Multi-Lift in Australia

MacLean Australasia is launching the latest addition to its elevated work platform product suite – the ML5 Multi-Lift – at its Perth, West Australia, branch on March 7. This launch event will allow Australian miners and contractors to see firsthand, the first battery electric mining vehicle (BEV) MacLean ML5 to arrive in-country before it gets deployed for underground trials.

The newest addition to the MacLean elevated work platform product suite is a purpose-built alternative to the use of integrated tool carriers in underground operations across Australia. The model is designed for mine services installation and repair work from a certified elevated work platform with a 6.5 metre working height and a 4.5 tonne payload.

“Since this first battery electric ML5 Multi-Lift arrived in Australia from our factory in Canada at the end of 2023, we have been testing it and fitting it up at the branch so that it is ready to go to work immediately in Australian underground and surface mines,” remarked Peter Black, technical sales manager at MacLean, in a release. “Its application versatility is best-in-class, and we are offering it up to the industry with a battery electric drive, so miners and contractors will get a diesel-free dividend along with the safety and productivity enhancements that we have engineered into the design from the ground up.”

“This is another MacLean mining vehicle designed expressly for the Australian market, but it has application relevance across the mining world,” adds MacLean product manager, Bryson Lehman. “We’re excited to launch this new model because of how it complements our elevated work platform product suite – the SL2 and SL3 Scissor Lifts, and the LR3 Boom Lift – as another certified and safe working at heights solution.”

“We are now able to offer a range of mine services installation and repair solutions to mines around the world, depending on their haulage ramp and drift sizes, the size and weight of the infrastructure being installed or repaired, and the working height,” remarks Jari Tuorila, VP Australasia. “This is what we mean when we say we have ‘safety in our veins and innovation in our DNA’ – we engineer solutions for the actual job underground.”

For more information about the ML5 Multi-Lift launch event on March 7 at the company’s branch in Wangara, Western Australia, please contact Peter Black, technical sales manager via email pblack@macleanengineering.com.

Or learn more on www.MacLeanEngineering.com.