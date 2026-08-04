Major miner seeks automation to cut injuries, fatigue on drill rigs

Credit: MICA

A major Canadian mine operator is seeking automated technology to reduce worker injuries, fatigue and hiring difficulties.

According to the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA), workers at the company currently move metal drill rods and inner tubes manually. The challenge seeks an automated or mechanized solution capable of handling the full sequence of rod and inner tube manipulation for both surface and underground diamond drilling operations.

With a budget of up to $500,000 per unit, the solution would need to operate on over 100 rigs. The technology must work in both surface and underground environments, at temperatures from minus 50 C to 40 C, and be capable of lifting nine‑metre rods weighing up to 75 kilograms. It should fit a range of drill‑rig models, move a rod every 40 seconds, and be designed with future remote‑operation capability in mind.

In addition, the operator is willing to help develop early-stage technologies and buy testing units ahead of any potential fleet expansion.

Selected solutions will move to testing in 2027.

MICA asks any interested parties to review challenge requirements and submit practical and early-stage solutions that can help transform drill-site operations. Submissions close Oct. 31, 2026.