Major taps three senior staff to lead North American sales

Serge Raymond (left), Dir, regional sales, Canada and northeast U.S., Tom Costello (centre), Dir, regional sales, central and southeast U.S., Ryan Pintar (right), Dir, regional sales, western U.S. and international. Credit: Major

MAJOR has promoted three long‑time team members to regional director roles across regions in North America.

Serge Raymond now leads sales in Canada and the northeastern United States, Tom Costello takes on central and southeastern U.S., and Ryan Pintar assumes responsibility for the western U.S. along with international markets.

Raymond, who originally joined Major as a plant worker, assumes this new responsibility after 26 years with the company. In addition to his work with the company, he is the president of the events committee for the Quebec Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association (ACRGTQ). “Our customers rely on knowledgeable support and straightforward guidance,” Raymond said in a news release.

Costello’s new role focuses on strengthening dealer partnerships. He joins the leadership team with more than 25 years’ experience in the aggregate industry and more than a decade at Major. “I’m focused on improving response times and communication to ensure both dealers and producers have the support they need,” said Costello.

Pintar is the current senior director for customer service, a role he will continue in addition to his new responsibility as regional director of sales. He was named in Rock to Road’s ‘Top 10 under 40’ group in 2026. “By strengthening our sales team’s presence, we’re helping producers reduce downtime and keep their operations running seamlessly,” he said.

Bernard Betts, the president of Major, added, “These team members bring deep industry expertise and a strong understanding of customer challenges, enabling more responsive service, stronger technical guidance and more tailored solutions.”

The company said the appointments came into effect earlier this year.

Major is a manufacturer of high-performance wire screen media. Screens are used at mining sites to sort and size raw materials. The technology has become increasingly commonplace in modern operations, helping companies increase throughput.