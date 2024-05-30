Make managing geoscientific data efficient with the latest GIM Suite 5.3

Global information management software company, acQuire Technology Solutions (acQuire), enables geologists to manage their geoscientific data more efficiently with the latest GIM Suite 5.3 software release.

GIM Suite has been built for the future of data management, with the aim to improve the way geologists and miners manage their data. The latest GIM Suite 5.3 release introduces a secure REST API for seamless, third-party system-to-system integration and builds on existing features to improve logging methods for diverse data capture scenarios in mining and exploration, as part of the collection of new features available.

Charl Retief, acQuire’s mining value stream leader, says acQuire is continually evolving GIM Suite to ensure customers are working with the leading software for geoscientific information management.

“The new REST API provides a secure and seamless way to access and transfer your geoscientific information across your mining software eco-system,” said Retief.

“For GIM Suite customers and third-party vendors, you can utilise the REST API when developing integrations to query, create and update data stored in GIM Suite. This eliminates the need for manual import and export data routines, or writing SQL scripts, all while adhering to your business rules on site.”

In addition to the REST API, GIM Suite 5.3 also empowers customers to log data in their preferred way using GIM Suite’s graphical logging interface or a grid-based view.

“Geologists can create and group multiple samples and log intervals more efficiently now, while adhering to any company validation rules set,” explained Retief. “Rapidly capturing data and validating records on entry is now simpler. With GIM Suite 5.3, you can use grid-style logging with a keyboard and use keyboard shortcuts to navigate and easily enter your data.”

acQuire’s GIM Suite is designed to support you in making confident decisions using your geoscientific information.

Additional enhancements to despatch tasks and GIM Suite’s web-based task menu and properties have also been included in GIM Suite 5.3 to allow for greater user flexibility and an enhanced user experience.

For more information about how GIM Suite 5.3 can benefit your company, head to the acQuire website www.acQuire.com.au. Or contact the acQuire team to discuss your requirements at sales@acquire.com.au.