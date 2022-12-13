Maple Gold intersects confirm near-surface continuity at former Eagle mine

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV: MGM) reported complete assay results for four drillholes and partial assay results for five additional drillholes from 100% controlled Eagle mine property in Québec.

Previously completed digitization and modelling of historical drill results and a further review of drill logs identified a potential southern splay of the main mine horizon located northwest of the past-producing Eagle mine in an area targeted for follow-up drilling. The new results confirm the continuity of the South mine horizon at relatively shallow vertical depths, suggest local widening of the mineralized zone in this area and further demonstrate the potential for additional subparallel gold trends at Eagle.

2022 drilling results, demonstrate vertical continuity of the south mine horizon over a 350 metres vertical interval from surface; known mineralization extends to approximately 800 metres vertical depth on adjacent sections and remains open along strike to the northwest as well as at depth.

Drill hole EM-22-13 intersected 2.3 g/t gold over 10.4 metres, including 5.0 g/t gold over 3.2 metres (from 257 metres downhole). Drill hole EM-22-16 intersected 3.1 g/t gold over 7.3 metres, including 4.0 g/t gold over 3.6 metres (the latter from 193 metres downhole).

Drill hole EM-22-10 intersected 14 g/t gold over 0.5 metre (from 539.5 metres downhole) and 8.3 g/t gold over 1.0 metre (from 543 metres downhole); this hole also tested the south mine horizon more than 200 metres further to the southeast.

There are still approximately 2,250 metres of core currently pending assay results at Eagle, with a further approximately 1,500 metres of remaining drilling to be completed this year.

"These new results at Eagle confirm our modelling interpretations and demonstrate the potential to define significant zones of gold mineralization beyond what was historically mined at Eagle during a much lower gold price environment," said Fred Speidel, VP exploration of Maple Gold.

"Encountering relatively shallow multi-gram gold intercepts in an area that remains open for roughly 200 metres along strike within the Eagle property boundary and a further 1.5 km beyond that on JV-controlled ground highlights the exploration upside that remains along this past-producing mine trend," Speidel said.

