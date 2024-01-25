Martin releases better belt tracker for safety, production

The pioneer in belt conveyor accessories, Martin Engineering, has launched the next generation of tracking technology for a global marketplace. Martin designed the highly responsive Martin Tracker HD (heavy-duty) belt conveyor alignment system with plate steel to increase availability and affordability worldwide.

The Martin Tracker HD upper and lower units provide immediate, continuous, and precise adjustment of the mis-tracking belt. The result is greater productivity with less unscheduled downtime from both equipment replacement and spillage cleanup for a lower cost of operation.

“Since most OEM mis-tracking devices are only designed to prevent contact with the stringer and don’t actually realign the belt, operators can spend a lot of time monitoring the system and adjusting idlers to achieve consistent alignment,” explained Dave Mueller, product manager for Martin. “The Tracker HD automates the alignment process, eliminating the need for constant monitoring and manual adjustments, reducing the labor and downtime for maintenance.”

The Martin Tracker HD’s unrivaled precision comes from sensing rollers that ride either side of the belt edge and are attached to the end of an arm assembly. As the rollers detect slight variations in the belt path, the force of the wandering belt causes the arms to automatically position a pivoting idler in the opposite direction of the misalignment. The lever action requires less force to initiate the correction, and only slight adjustments mean the consistent contact between the belt and idlers reduces the energy needed to bring the belt back into alignment.

Easy to install and designed to withstand the stress associated with wider, thicker belts moving at higher speeds and carrying heavier loads, the Martin Tracker HD is suitable for a belt thickness up to 28.5 mm and speeds up to 4 m/s. Both the upper and lower units accommodate belt widths of 915 to 1,828 mm with an effective tracking distance of 45.72 metres.

Available in 20-, 35-, and 45-degree trough angles, there are options for the addition of a Martin Trac-Mount Idler, which allows the entire troughed idler unit to be slid away from the mainframe and safely serviced from outside of the system by a single worker. Also available are rubber-lagged rollers on the lower tracker and a grease kit for both the upper and lower assemblies. The unit is not suitable for reversing conveyors, belts with substantial rollback, or paddle, or chevron belts.

The basic design of the Martin Tracker HD is similar to that of its predecessors with square tube construction. The testing of the new version with plate steel focused on performance, durability, and installation time. Tested in bulk handling operations including mining and cement where mis-tracking leading to spillage had historically been a concern, the unit performed up to Martin Engineering’s high standards.

Learn more on Martin-Eng.com.