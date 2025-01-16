Maven inks partnership with Integrated Sustainability to increase water management innovation.

Maven Water and Environment has begun a formal strategic collaboration with Integrated Sustainability. The two companies have a history of working closely together on water treatment projects and with this partnership will only work closer together on water management. The technologies have many applications in the mining sector.



Both parties believe the collaboration will ensure ongoing projects benefit from enhanced technical expertise and innovative environmental technologies. Maven Water and Environment brings to the table its advanced laboratory and pilot facilities in Saskatoon. Integrated Sustainability will be contributing multidisciplinary expertise to the collaboration.

Founded in 2019, Maven Water and Environment became known for its early work in passive and biological water treatment technologies. Maven’s technologies reduced the need for chemical and energy-intensive active water management methods in certain areas of the treatment train, offering potential low-carbon benefits that complement sustainable water management goals.

Maven is known for the following technological advances in water management: New mBio gravel bed bioreactors, mGrow constructed wetland treatment systems that enhance wetland biodiversity and water quality, to mSource in situ water treatment designed to address complex contaminants such as ammonia, cyanide, and metals in tailings ponds and pit lakes.

Dr. Monique Simair, Founder of Maven Water and Environment, commented, “This partnership is about more than just aligning technologies; it’s about bringing together people who are passionate about making a difference. At Maven, our philosophy has always been about being a trusted expert—a maven—and empowering our clients with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. Joining Integrated Sustainability allows us to scale that philosophy with an expanded team of water management thought-leaders, delivering even greater value to our clients while advancing the frontiers of sustainable water management.”

Integrated Sustainability is best known for its end-to-end approach to water, waste, and energy challenges. The company leads in sustainable infrastructure development, providing services that span consulting, design, equipment supply, construction, and operations.

The company sees this partnership as an opportunity to deepen its impact across industries. Integrated Sustainability also believes the collaboration will not only add to the partner’s capabilities in science and innovation, but will show their alignment in values.

More information about the companies and/or this collaboration is posted on www.MavenWe.com and www.IntegratedSustainability.com.