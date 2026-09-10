MAX Power achieves highest natural hydrogen readings to date

Drilling at the Lawson project in Saskatchewan. Credit: Max

MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) reports that ongoing commercial validation drilling at its Lawson Complex 1 in south-central Saskatchewan has successfully triangulated a large natural hydrogen system with the completion of the Lawson 3 well.

Located more than 2 km west of Lawson 3, ongoing drilling at Lawson 4 has also expanded the system, intersection what its interpreted to be a significant deep crustal fault or conduit in the uppermost Precambrian basement complex.

Drilling continues within a very fractured network of exotic terrane rocks in the basement complex, according to Max.

"This is getting even better with each well as we cut through the alkaline complex, and the major fracture zone encountered in Lawson 4 is another milestone in our understanding of what is clearly a large natural hydrogen system," said Steve Halabura, Max's chief geoscientist.

Discovery highlights

§ Lawson 4 intersected the deep crustal fault or conduit at about 2,311 metres, following the highest natural hydrogen readings ever recorded at Lawson as drilling progressed from the lowermost basal Deadwood around 2,300 metres into the basement complex;

§ Despite intense fracturing, drilling has continued successfully to about 2,332 metres (as of late September 7), with a total of 41.35 meters of core recovered from the lowermost basal Deadwood and Precambrian basement complex, and another round of coring in progress;

§ The onsite geologist has noted a highly fractured/faulted gabbro-mafic-ultramafic intrusive with abundant metallic mineralization, and natural hydrogen readings remain very elevated;

§ An additional 29.7 meters of core was recovered from the basal interlake formation well above the basement complex where there is potential for a separate helium system in a carbonate sequence, similar to Lawson 3;

§ Basement complex source rocks in Lawson 4 (and Lawson 3) comprise the hydrogen-prone exotic terrane package modelled by Max’s geological team;

§ Given developments at both Lawson 4 and Lawson 3, Max’s technical and operations team is preparing its largest step-out drill hole (Lawson 5) to expand the Lawson Discovery to the edge of the salt wall, about 30 km northeast.

New natural hydrogen permits

MAX Power also announced it has expanded its permitted landholdings for natural hydrogen in Saskatchewan with the addition of eight parcels of strategic ground covering 190,000 hectares. This brings the company’s total permitted to about 1 million hectares.