McFarlane reports high-grade gold intercepts at Juby project

McFarlane Lake Mining (CSE: MLM; US-OTC: MLMLF) announced results from its second drill hole in an exploration campaign on Juby gold project, located west of Gowganda, Ontario, within the southern part of the “Abitibi Greenstone Belt.” Drilling on the property began in December 2025 at the company’s ‘826’ zone.

Drill hole JU8-26-142 intersected 6.58 g/t gold over 10.35 metres, contained within a broader intersection of 3.32 g/t gold over 22.35 metres. The company previously reported 20 separate occurrences of visible gold in JU8-26-142 in its January 22, 2026 announcement, and today released the assays for these findings. These results indicate further extension of gold mineralization, as the system shows a higher-grade gold concentration continuing to the southwest and remaining open along strike.

The company previously announced an additional 500 to 600 metres of drilling in the 826 zone. Today, McFarlane Lake Mining announced a further increase of 400 metres, bringing the total additional drilling in the ‘826’ zone to 1,000 metres."

"We are enthused by these early results. Our second hole delivered a high-grade near-surface intersection, which has caused us "to pivot from our original drilling plan. We plan to chase this a bit more and follow up with geophysics to try to track this high-grade gold trend," Mark Trevisiol, CEO and chairman of McFarlane, said.

After the ‘826 Zone’, the next phase of drilling will target Golden Lake and then the Juby zone. Most drilling will focus on expanding mineralization at depth in both deposits.

The Juby gold project hosts a current NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate of 1.01 million ounces of gold in the indicated category at an average grade of 0.98 g/t gold and an additional 3.17 million ounces of gold in the inferred category.

McFarlane is actively executing an exploration drilling program and additional technical studies at the Juby project to further evaluate and advance this large-scale gold system.

