Mecbo America launches Scorpion concrete crawler boom with longer reach

Mecbo America – a division of Blastcrete Equipment – has introduced the new Scorpion concrete crawler boom. This machine has a maximum reach of 15.8 metres (52 feet), offering greater flexibility to contractors seeking to extend the reach of an existing pump.

The Scorpion provides contractors working in piling, drilling, tunneling or commercial construction with a flexible arm for placing concrete where needed without disrupting the jobsite. It is an economical enhancement for contractors who have a concrete pump but need an effective way to deftly move material to spots that are difficult or unsafe to reach using other methods.

Blastcrete co-CEO Scott Knighton commented, “As concrete contractors grow and the scope of their work changes, many recognize the need for a boom. The Scorpion provides that benefit without the added expense of another pump.”

The 10-ton Scorpion has a reach of 52 feet vertically and 46 feet horizontally, with a rotational span of 370° — allowing operators to make just over a full turn while extending over structures, landscaping and other difficult-to-reach or potentially dangerous areas. Previously, these obstacles created time-intensive and costly setbacks on projects, but the expansive reach of the Scorpion eliminates such concerns. This setup is particularly advantageous for work on highway overpasses or in large commercial buildings with tight spaces. The company has said this is one of the safest ways available for getting concrete pumped up to high spots.

Contractors will benefit from a nimble design — because it has no stabilizers, the operator can keep pumping concrete while the machine is still moving, advancing speed and operational efficiency. Additionally, customizations are available for customers who want to reach higher than fifty-two feet.

All Scorpion Concrete Crawler Booms come standard with convenient, handheld radio control to move the boom and undercarriage. Power supply selections include a 50-horsepower electric motor or a 30-horsepower diesel engine with a soundproofing option. The arm folds up in a “Z” formation to make the machine easier to haul on a trailer.

More information is posted at MecboAmerica.com, Mecbo.it and www.BlastCrete.com.