Meet net-zero targets with Decarbonomics from SNC-Lavalin

SNC-Lavalin is launching its decarbonization service for the industrial sector – enabling industrial users in global markets to make informed, tailored and data-led decisions about reaching net-zero targets.

The move is the latest progression for the award-winning Decarbonomics service, following its initial launch at the start of 2022 for commercial and government sector building portfolios. SNC-Lavalin has adapted the tool to enable its expansion into sectors such as mining, industrial, power and renewables, and aviation infrastructure.

What is Decarbonomics? It is a data-driven approach to decarbonizing existing assets and processes, through cost and program-optimized Net-zero strategies. By working on the ground with clients and understanding how their industrial complexes operate, Decarbonomics calculates the potential carbon and cost savings that can be achieved by combining digital tools with process engineering expertise. This is based on a three-step approach of benchmark, roadmap and delivery which has a proven track record of success in the commercial buildings and public sector with multiple use cases, both in the U.K. and North America.

The result is tailored, robust roadmaps that take into account the financial and operational impacts of introducing energy efficiency improvements, low carbon technology, or other interventions that will enable energy intensive users to decarbonize operations.

SNC-Lavalin has delivered this scope of work for multiple clients including its role as engineering partner for the U.K. government's Industry of Future Programme in 2022. During its first year of operation, Decarbonomics helped more than 2,000 building and estates working with 150 consultants around the globe. Three hundred thousand tonnes of carbon reduction were identified, and two industry awards were won.

For more on Decarbonomics and how it works visit Home - Engineering Net Zero.