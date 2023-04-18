Mesto Outotec doubles Brazilian screen manufacturing to meet demand  

Mesto Outotec Banana screeners.

Metso Outotec is set to increase manufacturing capacity of large screening equipment in Sorocaba, Brazil. The total Sorocaba production capacity will grow to 500 from 250 units per year, covering among other things, the UFS Series and BSE Series Banana screens. 

Metso is investing in new fabrication component manufacturing capabilities for screens and screening parts in the same area. The value of the investment is approximately $ 4.4million (3 million euros), and the fabrication unit is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023. Metso has also invested in a new injection press for screening media rubber panels which will increase production capacity by 50%. 

The screening equipment factory and the new fabrication unit will employ around 35 people. Sorocaba is one of Metso’s biggest manufacturing and service hubs serving mining and aggregates customers and it employs approximately 1,700 people. 

