Metso expands modular VSF X solvent extraction offering

Metso has expanded its solvent extraction offering with a wider capacity range and improved features and is now also introducing the VSF X solvent extraction plant with extended scope. The modular VSF X plant, part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering, allows copper, cobalt, nickel and manganese producers, among others, to purify desired metals from the leach solution in a safe and sustainable manner.

The VSF X technology can also be used in battery black mass recycling processes, and it is gaining wider ground in hydrometallurgy applications. Using solvent extraction is reliable and environmentally sound process with lower plant life cycle costs, especially when compared to conventional smelting techniques.

“Metso is an expert one-stop shop for solvent extraction technology. We can provide customers with a tailor-made production process based on professional testing and piloting. The modularized plant offers excellent scalability and high quality with fluent logistics and fast-track delivery, said Olli Siltala, product manager for the VSF X solvent extraction plants at Metso.

The integrated plant consists of Metso’s highly productized proprietary equipment – the VSF X mixer-settler, VSF X organic and crud treatment unit; dual media, activated carbon and GM filters, as well as new digital products such as DispersionSense and OA Sense topped up with process guarantees. The company can also provide a broad range of services along with digital solutions to ensure optimized life-cycle performance of the plants.

Metso has been developing solvent extraction technologies and delivering both equipment and processes for several decades. VSF solvent extraction technology is recognized worldwide and is used, for example, in the largest copper solvent extraction facilities across the globe. Metso has over 50 operational references for the VSF solvent extraction plants and 10 for the modular VSF X plants.

