Metso inks new €25M LCS deals

Mill lining is the protective internal layer of a grinding mill that shields the shell from wear. Credit: Metso

Metso has signed four new Life Cycle Services (LCS) agreements with unnamed companies in Asia-Pacific to deliver equipment and implement the company’s mill lining solution.

In a company news release, Metso said two of the agreements were signed in the first half of 2026, and the other two in 2025. The combined value of the deals is EUR 25 million. It said the contracts reflect a broader shift toward long-term collaboration. The news follows recent LCS announcements from the company.

“Through LCS agreements, we partner closely with our customers, combining Metso’s unique LCS concept with technical expertise,” said Jarrod Pyke, the director of solution group grinding for Asia-Pacific at Metso.

Two of the agreements include performance-based guarantees as part of the deal. Metso said the LCS concept is designed to share performance responsibility across companies. The packages combine liner delivery with technical expertise and ongoing support.